Raquel Gonzalez has quickly gone from the hunter to the hunted, and she’s squarely in the sights of Mercedes Martinez.

The NXT Women's Champion will defend her belt against Martinez next Tuesday night on NXT, as weeks of animosity will finally come to a head.

Ever since Gonzalez ascended to the top of NXT with her win over Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Martinez hasn’t been shy about wanting to knock her from atop the mountain.

But “Big Mami Cool” has showcased her awe-inspiring power in return, and Martinez felt Gonzalez’s full wrath while battling her ally Dakota Kai on NXT.

Though Martinez was victorious by disqualification after the Women's Champ interfered, she came out much worse for wear after being brutalized by Gonzalez.

Fireworks are sure to be in store as two of the baddest women in NXT collide - and don’t discount the potential x-factor of Kai as well.

This week's NXT has really set the mood for another huge title bout.

In the main event of the show, new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned as The Way defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon.

The two teams went to war in a brutal Street Fight, which saw chairs, trash cans, the announce table and even a fire extinguisher used as all four women sacrificed their bodies in hopes of walking out with the gold.

It was The Way who eventually secured victory though, as Indi Hartwell drove Moon through a table before Candice LeRae ended things by connecting with a Wicked Stepsister on a steel chair, leaving Blackheart motionless in the centre of the ring.

Will we see a second WWE women's title change hands in the space of a week when Gonzalez puts the gold on the line against Martinez? We'll find out next Tuesday on NXT.

News Now - Sport News