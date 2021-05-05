Phil Foden has made the Champions League his playground this season.

Don't get us wrong, the Manchester City starlet has been phenomenal on every frontier across the 2020–21 campaign, but Europe's premier competition has been where he's thrived the most.

Besides, it's easy to forget that Foden is still just 20 years old when he's galloping between some of Europe's biggest clubs and most revered players like they're training cones.

Foden shines vs PSG

And to be honest, it's difficult to say that their semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain went any differently with the Citizens reaching their first-ever Champions League climax thanks to a 2-0 win.

In the end, two goals from Riyad Mahrez proved to be the difference, but seldom did City progress into PSG's final third without Foden pulling the strings in some capacity.

According to revered Twitter account @StatmanDave, Foden maintained 89% passing accuracy, won two tackles, provided an assist, completed three take-ons and mustered two shots on target.

Stunning dribble vs PSG

In fact, it's bewildering to think that Foden didn't manage to find the net because it took a brilliant save from Keylor Navas and the Etihad Stadium woodwork to deny him a sensational brace.

However, Foden didn't need a goal to show the world that he has talent beyond his years, even drawing comparisons to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with an astonishing display of dribbling.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Foden picked up the ball around the halfway line from a seemingly innocuous pass, only to achieve so much with it that City were on the verge of PSG's penalty area.

Phil Foden channels his inner Messi

It's all the more incredible when you consider that Foden almost gets shoulder-barged off the ball immediately, only to produce a gorgeous piece of skill to hurdle Leandro Paredes's sliding tackle.

And from that moment onwards, the locomotive was in motion with Foden bombing down the pitch and leaving Mauro Icardi chasing shadows, before cutely slipping the ball to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Sounds pretty darn brilliant, doesn't it? Well, be sure to check out Foden's unbounded talent in all its glory down below:

Is there no end to Foden's talents?

Foden's individual highlights

Truth be told, the answer is probably 'no' because that moment of pure class was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his overall display, so be sure to check out his individual highlights here.

Huge compliment from Rio Ferdinand

And Foden's brilliance at the Etihad certainly wasn't lost on Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand who openly declared that the England starlet was the best young player in the world right now.

According to the Independent, Ferdinand told BT Sport at full-time: “He showed tonight that he can produce on this level and be consistent in terms of his end product.

"That’s why he’s playing in this team and that’s why, at the moment, I would say Phil Foden is the best young player on form in the world right now.

“On form, I think he is. Whether he’s the best player outright... [Kylian] Mbappe didn’t play today and [Erling] Haaland is yet to play at this level.

“I’m not saying Foden is the best player, I’m just saying in terms of the moment right now, he’s the most in-form.”

Do you know what we think of that, Rio? Yes. That is all.

