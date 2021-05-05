Leeds transfers: Leeds expect 41-cap international to depart Elland Road this summer

Leeds are not expecting left-back Ezgjan Alioski to still be at the club next season, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Ezgjan Alioski?

Alioski's current deal at Elland Road is set to expire next month, meaning that he would be a free agent at that point.

Leeds offered the 29-year-old a contract extension several months ago, but have still not heard back from him. They seem to have accepted that he will be leaving the team in the summer, as otherwise he would have tried to negotiate a deal with the club's hierarchy by now.

What are Alioski's stats this season?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Alioski has still been a regular in the Leeds side this term, making 32 league appearances.

As per WhoScored, he has made 63 tackles in the top-flight - this ranks him inside the top three amongst his teammates.

Alioski, who has 41 caps for North Macedonia, has also chipped in with two goals, and he provided the assist for Stuart Dallas' dramatic injury-time winner against Manchester City last month.

Has Alioski been linked with another club?

It was reported back in March that Alioski had signed a pre-contract agreement with Galatasaray, which would see him move to the Turkish side this summer.

However, he received a fierce backlash from some of Leeds' supporters, who have not forgotten the violent scenes that led to two of the club's fans being stabbed to death before a UEFA Cup match against Galatasaray back in 2000.

Alioski has not commented on his supposed agreement with Galatasaray, indicating that he may not have made up his mind to join them yet.

Who have Leeds got lined up to replace Alioski?

It seems that Leeds' director of football Victor Orta is resigned to losing Alioski at the end of the season, and he has already started looking for alternative options to the versatile defender.

The club have reportedly identified Nicolas Tagliafico as a possible target, who could be available for as little as £13m.

The 28-year-old has spent the last three years in Amsterdam, and has won two league titles and two Dutch Cups with the European giants.

It has been claimed that Ajax will not stand in his way if he is given the opportunity to play in one of Europe's top leagues, suggesting that the door has been left open for Leeds to make their move to land Alioski's replacement.

