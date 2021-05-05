WWE continued to build towards WrestleMania Backlash on Monday Night RAW this week.

We already know which match is going to main-event this month's PPV, with a Triple Threat WWE Championship bout confirmed for May 16.

Bobby Lashley will defend his belt against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, as three behemoths go toe-to-toe for the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

A second Triple Threat match was also confirmed this week, with Rhea Ripley set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Sonya Deville made that official on Monday night, and there was plenty more action on the Red Brand too.

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos finally returned following their win at WrestleMania 37, while RK-Bro continued to impress as WWE's newest partnership.

Check out the top 10 moments from this week's RAW below:

10. Angel Garza's low blow

9. Sonya Deville causing a communication breakdown

8. Randy Orton gets pelted with fruit

7. The Miz makes a big Miz-take to cost Morrison

6. AJ Styles hits a Phenomenal Forearm from Omos' shoulders

5. Cedric Alexander snaps at Shelton Benjamin

4. Humberto Carrillo closes Sheamus' Open Challenge

3. Reginald opens the door for Shayna Baszler to capitalise

2. RK-Bro impress once again

1. Drew McIntyre takes a trip to Claymore Country

Yep, it's fair to say RAW went off this week. Once again, it was McIntyre, Lashley and Strowman closing the show.

Ahead of Backlash, The Scottish Warrior caught both of his adversaries with Claymore Kicks, sending a serious statement.

It's one he'll get the chance to back up on RAW next week, when he goes one-on-one with the WWE Champion in a non-title bout.

While the gold won't be on the line, McIntyre has a chance to soften Lashley up ahead of Backlash. But given how dominant the All Mighty has been, it could always be the other way around...

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

