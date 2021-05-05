NO, NO, NO!

We could very well have seen the last of Daniel Bryan in WWE. The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement was banished from SmackDown on Friday after losing against Roman Reigns in a career v title match.

Not capturing the title was one thing, but the vicious beatdown Bryan received after the bout from Reigns was another. The Head of the Table hit Daniel with a Con-Chair-To in an attempt to end not just his career on the Blue Brand, but it full stop.

However, there has been some interesting fallout from The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement's defeat, according to Fightful Select, Bryan's contract expired last week.

In addition to this, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer has also confirmed that on Friday, the five-time World Champion's current deal came to an end, but the company are attempting to sign Daniel to a new one.

The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement has since been added to the Alumni section of WWE's website.

Furthermore, there is no news yet as to whether the five-time World Champion has re-signed with the company, or if he has definitely departed.

Bryan spoke recently to TVLine about his contract status, but didn't disclose a date on when his current deal expires.

“It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date ‘September,’ and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September,” he revealed.

“I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like."

Daniel went on to discuss his future, most significantly questioning if he still wants to wrestle full-time, as well as working out what the right balance is between working and spending time with his family.

The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement has expressed in the past his want to wrestle other stars not in the WWE. Whether this is what will come of his expired contract is another thing.

