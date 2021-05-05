Manchester City went into their semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain knowing a clean sheet would see them reach their first ever Champions League final.

Following their 2-1 victory in Paris last week, all City needed to do was avoid defeat.

Stopping this free-scoring PSG side is easier said than done, though - even if they were missing Kylian Mbappe.

However, Mbappe’s replacement - Mauro Icardi - barely got a kick while the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria were kept quiet thanks to an incredible defensive display.

City's entire back-four of Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker deserve huge praise, but we want to single out one of them.

Dias earned the Man of the Match award for his incredible display, while fans put him in the same sentence as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

And it got us thinking: ‘Where does Dias rank in the best central defenders in the world right now?’

Some may claim he’s No.1 following his heroic showing against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, according to Football Critic’s algorithm, he’s not quite there right now.

The algorithm is updated every Monday so doesn’t take into account Dias’ performance on Tuesday night but one performance isn’t likely to change the ranking too dramatically.

If you want more information on how Football Critic’s algorithm works, click HERE which will explain why you don't see Van Dijk in this list...

So, without further ado, check out the top 20 centre-backs in world football right now:

So, Dias is only the sixth best defender in the sport right now while teammate John Stones takes the top spot.

The pair will be hoping to lead City to European glory for the first ever time as they take on either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final later this month.

And Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, believes the pair have started to form an incredible partnership just like he did with Nemanja Vidic.

"They're actually playing like a pair which is a really important factor when you're a centre-back pairing," he told BT Sport.

"You've got to play together, it's not about me, me, me, it's about we, us.

"I played my best football when I knew who I was playing with week-in, week-out.

"Once you get a relationship with someone, you get to know their movements and you can feed off that."

While potential finalists Chelsea and Real Madrid both have three defenders each on the top 15 in the list, the sensational partnership formed by Dias and Stones could make all the difference at the Ataturk Stadium come May 29th.

