As he prepares for his shot at redemption against Dustin Poirier in July, Conor McGregor has been ramping up his work in the gym.

The Irish superstar shared footage of one of his workouts on Twitter earlier this week - and it has certainly impressed some of his supporters.

The 32-year-old is known to be a big fan of High-Intensity Interval Training. In fact, he believes in the method so much that he has even developed his own training programme - called McGregor Fast - which is built around the principle.

McGregor was stopped by Poirier earlier this year in a massive upset on Fight Island.

'The Notorious' struggled to deal with a barrage of calf kicks from Poirier throughout the January bout, leaving him with severely impaired movement by the time the American closed the show with a massive right hand.

Following that defeat, McGregor is currently tied at one bout apiece with Poirier and is looking to settle their rivalry with a decisive win in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas.

It is generally accepted that McGregor was too flat-footed last time out against Poirier. His lack of flowing movement made it easier for 'The Diamond' to target his legs with strikes.

McGregor's recent Twitter post suggests he has already begun to work on a solution to this issue.

The training clip uploaded by McGregor shows him sprinting on a self-propelling curve treadmill.

While he starts off at a fairly steady pace, the UFC's biggest star soon explodes into life, generating some serious speed.

That explosion did not go unnoticed by fans in the comments section either.

"Peep his strides and how he doesn’t land on the back foot. Hips are working. Dustin is f****d," declared one response.

"Conor is killing it," wrote another fan.

"Best sprinter in the game, hands down," suggested a third comment.

It looks as though McGregor even managed to sell another subscription to his training program as part of the bargain as well:

"I need some McGregor Fast...Looking good Champ," said a potential future customer.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Of course, it is all well and good looking strong in the gym, but McGregor has won just once in his last three trips to the Octagon. He needs to get the job done on fight night. Naturally, though, McGregor is confident of producing a clinical performance.

In response to a tweet from UFC announcer Jon Anik about the best knockouts of the year so far, McGregor made a typically bold claim.

"Hang tight, horse...You’ll see the winner July 10th," McGregor vowed defiantly. Time will tell whether he can come through on that prediction.

News Now - Sport News