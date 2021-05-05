Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager in football history.

The legendary Scot led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year reign, as well as five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

He was a genius.

And now, we can relive Ferguson’s entire life in what is set to be a quite incredible documentary.

Titled ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ the documentary looks at Fergie’s life from growing up in Glasgow, through his playing days, his incredible spell at United and, more recently, recovering from a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

The documentary’s tagline sums it up quite nicely saying it’s “The ultimate account of the life and legend of football’s greatest manager.”

On the official website, the synopsis reads:

“A revealing and deeply personal documentary about the life of Sir Alex Ferguson, from his working-class roots in Glasgow to his career as one of the greatest football managers of all time. While recovering from a traumatic brain haemorrhage, Sir Alex intimately recounts details of his life and career to his son, including his legendary 26-year tenure as manager of Manchester United. Directed by Sir Alex’s son, Jason Ferguson, this is a moving story about the extraordinary power of memory. Alex recalls his career vividly - every trophy, every defeat, and every player. From his own successful playing career and prolific goal-scoring at Scottish clubs, including Rangers, to his move into management and leading Aberdeen to the European Cup Winners’ Cup, and then finally his move south to Old Trafford. After a testing few years at United, he turned the club’s fortunes around and led them to over two decades of consistent success. Under Ferguson’s guidance, Manchester United won a glittering array of trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. He has won more trophies than any other manager in football history. The film features candid interviews with Alex himself, his wife Cathy, his three sons, as well as former colleagues and elite players including Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Gordon Strachan. This is a film about the bond between a father and son, an exploration of leadership and mental toughness, and a celebration of one of football’s greatest careers.”

How good does that sound?

We brought you news back in February that Amazon would be releasing a documentary about Ferguson and United fans have been waiting patiently. And now, the official trailer has been released.

The trailer starts with a 999 phone call from Jason Ferguson, revealing that his father had collapsed. It shows how desperate the manager was not to lose all of his incredible memories.

The trailer then moves chronologically through Ferguson’s life ending with the incredible 1999 Champions League triumph,

Take a look at the spine-tingling trailer below:

Sir Alex Ferguson documentary official trailer

We. Can’t. Wait.

When will the Alex Ferguson documentary be released?

The documentary will be released in UK cinemas on 27 May.

No matter who you support, this is a must-watch.

