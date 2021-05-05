Mansoor made a shock appearance on Monday Night RAW this week.

The WWE Superstar has spent three years floating around NXT, 205 Live and Main Event, but it looks like he's finally going to establish himself on the roster after events on the Red Brand.

On Monday, Mansoor was seen backstage with Adam Pearce, officially penning a deal to join the RAW roster. But his evening didn't end there.

The Saudi Arabian star was rudely interrupted by Sheamus during his contract signing and that led to him answering The Celtic Warrior's Open Challenge.

Mansoor made his debut later that night in a United States Championship match, but after five minutes of impressive action, Sheamus won by DQ after Humberto Carrillo attacked him.

While it may not sound too significant that Mansoor lost on his RAW debut - through no fault of his own - the result actually ended his incredible winning streak in WWE.

Check out highlights from the match below:

Ahead of Monday, the 25-year-old had actually won his previous 49 WWE matches but fell agonizingly shy of half a century.

His winning run stretched all the way back to an NXT house show on August 24, 2019. Defeat to Sheamus was also Mansoor's first on TV since he was beaten by Damian Priest in NXT on August 15, 2019.

Until this week, the Saudi star was on the hottest streak in WWE, but very few casual fans would have known about it.

It must be pretty frustrating for Mansoor to fall one win shy of 50... but the fact he's officially signed to the RAW roster will no doubt soften the blow.

Given he lost due to outside interference, the new signing can stake a claim for a re-match against Sheamus too.

Could we see Mansoor win gold soon after debuting on RAW?

That would certainly be a fantastic way to introduce him to the WWE Universe... but The Celtic Warrior will no doubt have something to say about it.

