Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard: Leaks, Release Date, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty releases a new game every year and 2021 is no different. Here is all you need to know about the new game in development.

Its predecessor, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has been out since late 2020 and is very popular with the gaming community. However, as always around this time of year, excitement starts to build for the new game to come out in the franchise.

It is early doors in regards to the development of the next Call Of Duty, however there have definitely been some leaks and details revealed which will get fans of the franchise very excited about the game.

We are still awaiting official confirmation on the name, but many rumours are circulating that Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be the title.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty 2021:

Call of Duty Leaks

As for Call of Duty 2021 leaks, there has been no footage, screenshots, or box art showcasing the new title. However, according to leaks from CoD insider Tom Henderson, we are definitely not going to be getting a World War 2 Warzone map in 2021. However this doesn't mean we won't be getting one entirely

The leaker also noted that the released date would be “around April 2022,” and that it would be on a similar scale to Rebirth Island, with 40-60 players.

Call of Duty 2021 Confirmed

On the 4th of May, it was officially confirmed that COD are making a new game and it is on track for a release in late 2021.

Release Date

The release date has not been officially announced but leaks and rumours suggest that it could be available for all players in mid November, possibly on the 12th of November.

The game is typically released towards the end of a calendar year and last year Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War came out on November 13th 2020.

What will the new Call of Duty be called?

As written before, the game will supposedly be called Call of Duty: Vanguard and to this date, this is only a rumour and not officially confirmed.

Who is developing Call of Duty 2021?

With the franchise, the developer of the game changes between Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer each year and it was announced that Sledgehammer are the lead developers for COD 2021.

When is Call of Duty 2021 set?

There are a few suggestions so far as to what type of game it will be and when it will be set and this has been narrowed down to these eras:

WW3

Modern Warfare 2

Advanced Warfare 2

Something New

Trailer

For now, we are yet to be treated with a trailer by the developers, which suggests that the game is not fully completed.

However when the trailer is revealed, we will post it here.

Multiplayer

TBC

Zombies

TBC

