Roy Jones Jr is in talks with Joe Calzaghe over the pair rolling back the years in the ring again - 13 years after their first light heavyweight showdown.

The legendary Jones Jr, 52, made history in 2020 when he impressed against 'Iron' Mike Tyson, 54, in an eight-round exhibition on November 28 - it generated over 1.6 million buys to become the biggest boxing pay-per-view event of the year, per Bleacher Report.

Jones Jr has reportedly been approached by former world champions Glenn McCrory, Shannon Briggs and Tommy Hearns, but according to 'Superman' himself, he is still assessing his options.

Speaking on Saturday night, while cornering Chris Eubank Jr for his comeback fight against Marcus Morrison, the 52-year-old confirmed there is interest from Calzaghe's camp.

"It depends. Glenn McCrory wants me to fight him," Jones Jr said to Sky Sports.

"I was told the other day that Joe Calzaghe is thinking about coming back and wants me to fight him.

"Then Tommy Hearns wants to do a five-round fight!

"Then Shannon Briggs..."

"They all want to beat up poor old Roy," he added. "Why? I don't know why. I don't have anything to prove but I still love boxing.

"The more my mind works on teaching people boxing, the more it reminds me of what I used to do.

"I'm 52 - I'm not going to be in the shape I was.

"But the mentality will be worse. I have the chance to re-read my notes, mentally. I had stopped doing that after I won the heavyweight title.

"Anybody wants some? You've all got my phone number. If you want this action, don't think you can't get this action, because you can!"

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

Calzaghe came out on top in the pair's previous clash, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Welshman outclassing the American over the course of 12 rounds to retain The Ring light heavyweight title. All three judges scored the contest 118-109 in favour of Calzaghe.

Speaking in September 2019, 'The Pride of Wales' put the kibosh on rumours of a possible comeback following his official retirement in February 2009 - having last fought in September 2008 when he beat Jones Jr.

"No chance of a comeback, c'mon man," Calzaghe said to iFL TV.

"What's the point? I've done it all."

However, if Jones Jr's recent comments are any indication, he may have finally changed his mind, at least for the time being.

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: George Foreman warns Gypsy King isn't invincible

News Now - Sport News