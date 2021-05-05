Eddie Hearn, often a source of sensationalism, looks like he is all set to drop a bombshell just after Saturday’s spectacle between ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

The Matchroom gaffer has been working his heart out to be able to make the final announcement about the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

And if his words are anything to go by, that announcement could quite possibly be just after this Saturday’s showdown. Speaking to the DAZN Boxing Show - he is due to join DAZN in July - he said:

“I can’t speak on behalf of Tyson Fury, but even speaking on behalf of him I don’t think anything’s in jeopardy.

“We received the offer from the site on Friday night and we are reviewing that with the teams. There are three different sets of lawyers on this, from the fight in terms of the promotion.

“Everyone’s moving as fast as they can, nothing is in jeopardy. In an ideal world I’d love to be in the ring with you guys on Saturday after the Canelo fight, so we’ll see if that’s possible.”

We have really had enough of these teases, so let’s hope there’s no further delay. Earlier on, Hearn seemed to suggest that the fight was all but finalised after a contract exchange; however, Bob Arum’s wild comments not long ago have caused concerns aplenty.

What happens next is anyone’s guess, given the kind of verbal exchanges there have been so far from both the camps, but you have to say, the longer this lingers on, the more chaos we see.

The fight’s expected to take place in July and as of now, even the venue and the exact date is yet to be finalised. Saudi Arabia is expected to be the most likely destination but like everything else about this all-British fight, even that remains the subject of doubt.

