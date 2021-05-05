Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all time.

Say what you like about the Portuguese's recent decline, but there's no denying that his trophy record is up there with some of the finest coaches to ever man the technical area.

And on the back of Mourinho springboarding back into the beautiful game with a move to AS Roma, we wanted to put the 'Special One' and his illustrious career under the spotlight.

Jose Mourinho: One of the greats

To achieve that, we've constructed a deviously tough quiz on Mourinho's life in football from his failed playing career, early days at Porto and all the way to his doomed spell with Tottenham.

Across that tumultuous timeline, we'll be testing your knowledge on everything from Mourinho's records and transfers to the players he worked under and the biggest results he ever secured.

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea and Edwin Van der Sar to Man Utd (Football Terrace)

How to score the quiz

Sound good? Well, before you try and smash your way past the parked bus of our quiz, be sure to check out how your Mourinho knowledge will be judged down below:

0-4 correct: Mourinho in a third season - complete disaster

5-9 correct: Tottenham Mourinho - where did it all go wrong?

10-14 correct: Man Utd Mourinho - decent, at times

15-19 correct: Mourinho in a second season - you're an expert

20 correct: You are the 'Special One'

The ultimate Jose Mourinho quiz

So, do you think you're prime Chelsea Mourinho or more like late-in-the-day Tottenham Mourinho? Be sure to find out by starting the ultimate quiz right here:

1 of 20 Ultimate Jose Mourinho quiz: What was his playing position? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

News Now - Sport News