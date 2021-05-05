Stoke City transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Joe Allen's Potters future

Stoke City will be aiming to end the 2020/21 campaign on a positive note when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

After finishing 15th in the Championship last year, the Potters would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Michael O'Neill this season.

However, a lack of consistency by Stoke has limited their progress somewhat in recent months as they have only managed to win two of their last 10 league games.

In order for his side to have the best chance of potentially launching a push for promotion next season, O'Neill will need to bolster his squad this summer by drafting in a number of players.

Yet whilst the Potters boss may already be looking at potential targets, it seems as if he may also be ready to make a decision on the future of one his players.

According to The Telegraph, Stoke are reportedly willing to part ways with Joe Allen during the upcoming transfer window if they receive an acceptable offer for the midfielder.

The Wales international, who is valued at £2.25m on Transfermarkt, is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines at the Bet365 Stadium due to injury and is facing a race to be fit for next month's European Championship.

Allen's issues with injuries has limited his game-time this season considerably as he has only made 18 appearances in the second-tier for Stoke.

With the midfielder set to enter the final year of his current deal, the Potters know that this summer will represent the last chance that they will have to secure a sizeable fee for him as he could end up leaving on a free in 2022 if he decides to run down his contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Allen does possess a great amount of experience at Championship level having played 183 games in this division during his career, it could be argued that his best years are now behind him.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the second-tier, the midfielder may turn out to be one of a host of players who will be allowed to leave Stoke this summer.

Considering that the likes of John Obi-Mikel, Sam Clucas and Jordan Thompson are all ahead of Allen in the pecking order at Stoke, the 31-year-old is no longer guaranteed regular first-team football at the Bet365 Stadium.

Therefore, it could be argued that the midfielder's exit could end up benefitting both parties as Allen could join a club who will give him the chance to play frequently whilst Stoke could use the money generated from his sale to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

