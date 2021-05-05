Portsmouth transfer news: Ronan Curtis makes honest admission about his Pompey future

After picking up a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, Portsmouth will be looking to back up this display when they face Accrington Stanley on Sunday.

In what is set to be a season-defining clash, Pompey know that they will be guaranteed a place in the play-offs if they seal all three points at Fratton Park.

Whilst Accrington are currently meandering towards a mid-table finish in the third-tier, they could provide Portsmouth with a real test as they recently held Danny Cowley's side to a 3-3 draw in the third-tier.

In order to have the best chance of overcoming the challenge that Stanley will pose, Pompey may need to turn to Ronan Curtis for inspiration.

One of the club's stand-out performers this season, the winger has been directly involved in 24 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Currently brimming with confidence after scoring in the club's clash with Wimbledon, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Curtis guides his side to another victory this weekend.

Considering how impressive the Republic of Ireland international has been in recent months, it will be intriguing to see whether he decides to stay at Portsmouth this summer if they fail to achieve to promotion to the Championship.

Making reference to his future, Curtis has insisted that although he is attracting interest from elsewhere, he is currently focusing on repaying the faith that Pompey have showed him over the past few seasons by helping the club secure a return to the second-tier.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Sun (as cited by The News), the winger said: "I know there is a lot of interest from clubs above us right now.

"That's encouraging but all I'm concentrating on is helping Portsmouth to go up.

"Since Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky came in, they've been a huge help to me and to the rest of the squad."

Curtis later added: "What happens at the end of the season will be taken care of.

"I just want to repay the faith Portsmouth showed in me by helping get us up."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it will be slightly concerning for Portsmouth that Curtis has admitted that other teams are monitoring his progress at Fratton Park, they will be hoping that the winger will be able to guide them into a new dawn in the coming weeks via success in the play-offs.

Currently averaging an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in League One which is the highest total recorded by a Pompey player this season, the 25-year-old may be ready to make the step up in level to the second-tier.

For Portsmouth's sake, it could be argued that achieving promotion may be the only way to fend off interest from elsewhere for Curtis.

Whereas Pompey could potentially sell the winger for a sizeable fee due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2023, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him and thus it is imperative that they do everything in their power to convince him to stay this summer.

News Now - Sport News