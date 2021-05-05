Leeds transfer news: Leeds eye "bit crazy" rising star

Leeds are keen on signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang this summer, according to The Telegraph.

What's the latest news involving Noa Lang?

Lang is currently attracting plenty of interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

Leeds are one of them, and have watched the youngster play this season, as they consider making a move for him in the next transfer window.

Who is Noa Lang?

The 21-year-old accepts that he is "a bit crazy" and he has already had a fascinating career to date.

Having come through the Ajax academy, he burst onto the scene in December 2019 when he netted a hat-trick on his full debut. In doing so, he became the first Ajax player to score three goals on his first Eredivisie start for 60 years, with his performance inspiring the side to a 5-2 away win at FC Twente.

However, he struggled for opportunities after that, and moved to Brugge last October. He has taken the switch of scenery in his stride, making a major impact at the Belgian club.

In 24 top-flight games this year during the regular season, he has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists. Lang also had some bright moments in the Champions League, scoring against Zenit St. Petersburg and delivering an assist away at Lazio as Brugge narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

How much would Leeds have to pay to land Lang?

Transfermarkt feel that Lang is worth £18m, and his club's valuation is reportedly similar to this. It is understood that Brugge will demand £20m for the rising star.

He still has three years left on his contract, meaning that Brugge appear to not be under any pressure to sell if they don't receive an appropriate offer.

Is Lang a perfect partner in crime for Raphinha?

Lang playing on the opposite flank to Raphinha is a mouthwatering prospect.

Raphinha has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season in England, registering six goals and six assists. He has enjoyed most of his success cutting in from the right wing onto his favoured left foot.

This fits in perfectly with Lang's skill set. He has operated largely from the left this year, and his dribbling skills have shone through. As per WhoScored, he has completed 38 successful dribbles, which would put him in the top three at Leeds.

His direct style of play would be a joy to watch on these shores. Working in tandem with Raphinha, it seems extremely likely that Leeds would create chances for fun and continue to be a side to keep an eye on next season.

