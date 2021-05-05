Ashleigh Barty: Australian gives hilarious response when asked about her fashion sense

World number one Ashleigh Barty has jokingly admitted that she’s not interested in clothes, after being asked whether she likes buying extravagant things.

The question was asked by a reporter in response to the news that Naomi Osaka –– Barty’s rival –– will act as a co-chair for the Met Gala later this year, alongside star-studded celebrities such as Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish.

Addressing her own fashion sense, Barty replied: “No mate. I’m not a massive person to go out shopping. I’m a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl.”

The Australian went on to say that she’d had the same 10-15 T-shirts for the last five years but had no desire to dress more stylishly.

“I rotate through [the T-shirts],” she revealed. “Sometimes I’ll go out on a limb and get a different colour that’s not grey, black or white. No, no, none of that for me.”

However, while Osaka is continuing to succeed off the court, it’s Barty who has been in better form recently. The 25-year old faces Petra Kvitová today in the Madrid Open quarter-finals as she looks to extend her run of 14 straight wins on clay surfaces.

Barty is 9-0 against top 20 players this year and has 23 victories to her name –– the most of anyone in the world. The Australian is also leading the Race to Shenzhen and could well extend her dominance further by the end of this week.

Kvitová, however, has a stellar record in Madrid, having won the tournament three times already. The Czech is considered a clay-court specialist and leads the head-to-head between the two 5-4. The world number 12 has looked better in every match so far in this event and has seen off tough opponents in Angelique Kerber and Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner will face wildcard Paula Badosa in the semi-final after she beat Belinda Bencic in straight sets, becoming the first Spaniard to reach this stage of the competition.

