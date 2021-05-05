Billy Joe Saunders has got himself a major endorsement ahead of his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Saturday.

He was hailed as one of the best British boxers currently by none other than Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Speaking at an event in Sheffield a last year, per talkSPORT, the legendary Mayweather said:

“Don’t you guys have Kell Brook? Kell Brook’s a helluva fighter.

“Billy Saunders is from the UK also.

“Me myself, I think Kell Brook is one of the best fighters from the UK and I also think Billy Saunders is one of the best fighters from the UK.”

Mayweather also seemed to rebuff the suggestions that Alvarez is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Having beaten Sergey Kovalev, Alvarez has seen his stock soaring, with the Ring Magazine even putting him atop the rankings.

But Mayweather doesn’t quite share the same opinion. He said:

“It’s a couple guys that’s up there in pound-for-pound.

“Right now if I had to say the guy that’s number one in pound-for-pound and I’m not just saying this because [I promote him].

“The most exciting fighter in boxing right now is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, he’s the most exciting.

“22-0 with 21 knockouts, hands down Gervonta Davis is the most exciting fighter in the sport of boxing right now.

“And pound-for-pound I would have to say Terence Crawford. Terence Crawford is the number one guy pound-for-pound.”

Interesting choices, certainly. But well, if Mayweather believes so, who would dare argue otherwise? After all, he surely knows the sport he was never beaten at.

We can also be sure that Alvarez will now have another reason to beat Saunders now that his status as the best has been challenged.

Mayweather might have accidentally fired him up for the fight, you know.

If he isn’t fired up already after Saunders’ camp threatened to call off the fight over the size of the ring.

