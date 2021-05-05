Charlotte Flair is preparing for a title opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash later this month.

Events on Monday night saw 'The Queen' added into the RAW Women's Championship match, where Rhea Ripley will now hope to defend her belt in a triple threat.

The other competitor is Asuka, meaning 'The Nightmare' will have a real uphill battle to hold onto her belt following the belt.

Charlotte has had a rather eventful few weeks following WrestleMania 37 - where she didn't compete.

'The Queen' returned 24 hours after The Show of Shows with a bone to pick, putting the women's roster on notice before getting 'suspended' one week later for attacking a WWE official.

She was then snuck in the back door by Sonya Deville, who announced Flair's suspension was over after seven days and added her into the RAW Women's title match.

Simply put, Charlotte's star power is too strong to keep her away. Not only is she an incredible in-ring performer, but she's got a ridiculous work ethic too.

That was confirmed once again this week when Flair posted a video of herself working out ahead of RAW and the 12-time women's champion looks in quite ridiculous shape.

Check out the clip below:

Wow, that is seriously impressive. No wonder WWE are pushing to get Charlotte back into the main event picture!

At WrestleMania Backlash, 'The Queen' has a huge chance to dethrone Ripley.

Rhea's title reign could easily end just over one month after it began, and it's quite easy to picture any one of those three women walking out with the belt next Sunday.

Given the shape Flair looks in right now, you'd be a fool to bet against her lifting the title above her head once again. But we will, of course, have to wait and see what unfolds at Backlash.

