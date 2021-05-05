Chris Eubank Jr is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to beat bitter rival Billy Joe Saunders - and is putting his money where his mouth is to back him up.

The middleweight son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr has placed a huge bet totalling £10,000 on Canelo to beat his fellow Brit inside the distance in their super-middleweight showdown in Texas this weekend.

Canelo, 30, holds the WBA, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles, and will now be looking to add Saunders' WBO belt to his collection when they finally face each other in their unification title fight on May 8.

Eubank Jr, 31, has a well-documented history with Saunders, also 31, with the two boxers engaging in a verbal back-and-forth on social media.

In the pair's previous clash, which took place at the ExCEL in London, England, it was Saunders who emerged victorious by way of a split decision, with Eubank vowing to seek revenge.

He has, however, promised to donate any future profits to charity should Canelo stop 'BJS' in emphatic fashion.

'The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday,' wrote Eubank, who included a photo of his betting slip on his Twitter page as proof of evidence.

'Oh... & the 10k I stand to win will all go to charity.'

Saunders is unbeaten heading into his clash with Canelo on Saturday night.

The Briton is the reigning WBO super-middleweight champion having beaten Shefat Isufi in May 2019 to claim the 168-pound strap.

However, he is a sizeable underdog against Canelo, the current WBA, WBC and Ring champion, having only fought twice in the past three years following a short period of time away from the sport.

Saunders has spent the past few months in America training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas in preparation for the biggest fight of his career against Canelo.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes his best friend is in great shape, physically and mentally, and has backed him to upset the odds.

When asked who will come out on top in an interview with Behind the Gloves, Fury responded: "I think Billy Joe gives him a boxing lesson.

"Everyone raves on about Canelo and how good he is, but every time Billy Joe steps into the pressure cooker he delivers, much like myself…

"He's going to shock a lot of people and it's gonna [sic] be an easier fight than people think.

"I'm gonna be there and I'm gonna hold them belts with him when we win."

