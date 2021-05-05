League of Legends 11.10 Patch Notes: Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Nerfs, Buffs And Everything You Need To Know

League of Legends is still thriving in the gaming community and here are all the latest details around the new patch update (11.10) which is on the way.

Known as LOL, this popular game was released back in 2009 and is a great multiplayer online battle arena video game; developers Riot Games could not be happier with its success.

With League of Legends being an online multiplayer game, there are always changes and updates needed to sort out bugs and edit how weak or strong certain things in the game are.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest League of Legends patch update 11.10:

When is the League of Legends 11.10 Release Date?

The 11.10 patch will arrive on the 12th May 2021 and will be available for all players at these times:

3PM PT (NA Servers)

5AM GMT (EUW Servers)

3AM CET (EUNE Servers)

League of legends 11.10 File Size

For now we do not know the File Size of the download for the update, but we will update this page when we find out.

League of Legends 11.10 Patch Notes

Champion Changes

Bard (Nerf)

- P Damage decreased to 30 (+12 per 5 chimes collected) from 40 (+12 per 5 chimes collected)

Darius (Nerf)

- E Cooldown increased from 26-18 seconds from 24-12

Gailo (Nerf)

- W Cooldown changed to 18 seconds from 18-16

Jinx (Nerf)

- Base Armour changed to 26 from 28

- R execute damage against Epic Monsters is capped at 800

Katarina (Nerf)

- Movement speed decreased to 335 from 340

Kayle (Buff)

- Level 11- Aflame Damage ratio increased to (+25%AP) from (+20%AP)

Level 16- Transcendent Additional Range increased to 100 from 50

Kennen (Buff)

- W 4th Attack Magic Damage increased to 20/30/40/50/60 (+25%AP) from 10/20/30/40/50 (+20%AP)

Lux (Buff)

- E damage increased 60 60/110/160/260 (+70%AP) from 60/105/150/195/240 (+60%AP)

Talon (Nerf)

- Q Bonus Attack Damage Ratio decreased to 100% from 110%

Thresh (Nerf)

- Base health decreased to 530 from 561

- HP per level increased to 95 from 93

Yummi (Buff)

- Q base damage increased to 50-200 from 40-190

- Q base empowered damage increased to 60-260 from 45-245

Zyra (Buff)

- P Vine Lasher slow increased from 30% to 25%

- W Cooldown decreased to 18/16/14/12/10 from 20/18/16/14/12

Item Changes

Abyssal Mask (Buff)

- Health increased to 400 from 300

- Damage amp potency increased to 15% from 10%

- Damage amp duration increased to 5 seconds from 4

Goredrinkers (Buff)

- Health increased to 450 from 400

- AD based on 0-10% missing health from 0-15%

- 15% AD + 10% missing health from 25% AD + 8% of missing health

Guinsoo's Rageblade (Buff)

- Total cost decreased to 2600g from 2800g

Riftmaker (Buff)

- Dealing or taking damage to enemy champs changed from stacks on damage to enemy champs

- Damage amp per stack increased to 3% from 2%

- Max damage amp 9% from 10%

Systems Nerfs

Phase Rush (nerf)

- Cooldown 30-10s (based on level) from 15

- Move speed (ranged) 15%-40% from 25%-40%

- Move speed (melee) 30-60% from 40-60%

Jungle Accessibility

- Jungle Timers and Camp Gold

- Camp respawn timer increased by 15 seconds (now 2 minutes 15 seconds)

- Camp 'bright' warning timer decreased to 10 seconds (from 15)

Comeback Experience

- Large monsters (and above) will grant 50 XP per level below the average level of the game minus 1

Smite

- Smite damage to monsters changed to 450 at base, 900 after smite quest completion (390-1000 based on levels)

- Summoner Spellbook: Smite damage increases after swapping summoners twice

- Smite, along with crowd control, will break the Scuttle Crab's shield before applying damage

Survivability Flattening

- Omnivamp on jungle items decreased to 8% from 10%

- Smite percent max health healing increased to 15% from 10%

Jungle Monster Camp Changes

- Jungle Monster base attack damage reduction for survivability flattening

- Blue sentinel: 78-234 (levels 1-18) used to be 82-303 (levels 1-18)

- Red Brambleback: 78-234 (levels 1-18) used to be 82-303 (levels 1-18)

- Gromp: 78-234 (levels 1-18) used to be 80-253 (levels 1-18)

- Murkwolf: 35-105 (levels 1-18) used to be 42-156 (levels 1-18)

- Smaller Murkwolves: 10-30 (levels 1-18) used to be 16-59 (levels 1-18)

- Crimson Raptor: 20-60 (levels 1-18) used to be 20-74 (levels 1-18)

- Raptors: 10-30 (levels 1-18) used to be 13-49 (levels 1-18)

- Big Krug: 78-234 (levels 1-18) used to be 80-303 (levels 1-18)

- Medium Krug: 20-60 (levels 1-18) used to be 13-49 (levels 1-18)

- Mini Krug: 13-39 (levels 1-18) used to be 17-63 (levels 1-18)

Jungle Health Changes to Offset Smite Clear Speed

- Blue Sentinel Health: 1850-3238 (levels 1-18) was 1800-3150 (levels 1-18)

- Red Brambleback Health: 1850-3238 (levels 1-18) was 1800-3150 (levels 1-18)

0 Rift Scuttler Health: 1050-2170 (levels 1-17) was 1000-2066 (levels 1-18)

Gold Changes for Income Lost by Spawn Timers

- Mini Krug rewards 13g (was 12g)

- Murkwolf rewards 65g (was 55g)

- Gromp rewards 90g (was 85g)

- Crimson Raptor rewards 45g (was 35g)

New Skins

- Arcana

- Arcana Camille - 1350 RP

