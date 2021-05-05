Imagine putting just £1 at stake on a seven-match score accumulator and winning so much money that you never to have to think twice before getting anything you want.

Sounds impossible, doesn't it?

Well, what you are about to read will have your jaws wide open at the sheer stroke of luck that a punter from Liverpool has benefitted from.

He put £1 at stake on seven matches played across leagues in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

Somehow, he got all seven right and ended up winning £374,000. Let’s talk about his luck now. One of those seven games was between Sporting Lisbon and Nacional. It was a goalless affair with just seven minutes left on the clock and guess what? Lisbon won 2-0, with the second goal coming in the second minute of stoppage time.

In another game between Inter Milan and Crotone, Antonio Conte’s side scored their second goal in the 92nd minute.

Unreal, isn't it?

Some days, you just have all of the universe working in tandem to bless you with the ultimate gift, and it was one of those days for this man.

No surprises that he didn’t get any sleep for a few nights.

“After the first two results came in and I realised the bet was still alive, I began to follow the other matches, and it wasn’t easy following the results from around Europe, especially as each one became a winner, I got more and more nervous,” he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“There were late goals in a couple of the games, which only added to the nerves, and when the seventh result came in, I couldn’t believe it, and even when I checked with the staff in the shop and they confirmed it was a winning bet, I had to pinch myself!

“I didn’t get much sleep for a couple of nights, and even now it’s only just sinking in. This is a life changing amount, and while we’ll be investing lots of it, we’ll also celebrate in style.

“I do follow the football around Europe, and I like to place a £1 bet on the football most weekends, sometimes it’s just a double or treble, but last weekend for some reason these seven matches all caught my eye, but I could never have imagined winning so much money, this really is my bet of a lifetime.

News Now - Sport News