Man United news: Glazers have three-man shortlist to replace Ed Woodward

According to Duncan Castles, Manchester United have prepared a shortlist of three names to take over from Ed Woodward.

What's the latest news involving Ed Woodward?

Upon the collapse of the European Super League, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, resigned amid global outrage towards the competition's creation.

Woodward had worked for the club in multiple roles since 2005 and at the end of the 2020/21 season, he will end his 16-year stay, a tenure that has been riddled with disapproval from the fans to the point where supporters felt so strongly against Woodward that they even vandalised his property.

His replacement will do well to avoid the immense pressure of the fans and supporters will want to know they can trust the new key figure at Old Trafford after a rocky relationship with the previous occupant of the role.

Fan Power! Financial expert tells The Football Terrace how supporters can force change at their clubs...

Who could replace Woodward at Man United?

Protests at Old Trafford have displayed the want from the fans to have a shake up from top to bottom. However, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window podcast, the under-fire ownership are set to promote internally rather than source someone from outside the club.

"The Glazers want to be in fundamental control of spending. We’ve talked on the podcast how our information is that it is likely they will go for an internal appointment for Chief Executive," said Castles.

"The noises we’re hearing is, it’s probably going to be a promotion for, I think there’s a candidate list of three people which is Richard Arnold, chief financial officer Cliff Baty and Matt Judge.

"Again, you’re avoiding radical changes to the operation of the club by sticking to a core group of people that have been working with you for a long time and who you trust. You want to keep the system and the ball rolling in a way that you can keep taking money out the club each year in terms of directors payments, dividends."

How will Man United fans react to that?

The United faithful have expressed their desire for radical change throughout the hierarchy at the club, as evidenced in the protests prior to the later postponed fixture of Man United v Liverpool.

The Man United Supporters' Trust have written to the Glazer family to request a four-point plan, as per the Mirror.

The letter encouraged the owners to promote a government initiated fan-led review, appoint independent directors to the board who protect the interests of the club, work with the supporters trust to put in place a share scheme, and commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any changes to the future of the club.

Hiring internally suggests that the shake up fans are so desperate for would be unlikely, with Castles claiming the Glazers are more interested in maintaining the current status quo that ensures profit margins.

Equally worryingly, all three candidates don't have prior experience as a chief executive, which surely won't wash well with fans who want United to be best-in-class from top to bottom.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Will the Glazers be forced to sell Man United?

The next step for the supporters of the club is to decide what's next. The impact of future protests could determine whether the Glazer family will be forced to sell up.

There is the possibility that despite protests, the owners will continue to turn a blind eye on proceedings and resume as they were.

As it stands there have been no reported buyers linked with a takeover that would cost around £4b to purchase according to The Times.

News Now - Sport News