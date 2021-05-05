It was a real team effort from every Manchester City player to see off Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Riyad Mahrez may have scored the two goals on the night to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory but from Ederson in goal to match-winner Mahrez, everyone did their job to perfection.

Ruben Dias earned the Man of the Match award for his incredible defensive display to keep Neymar and co. quiet.

The PSG superstar clearly couldn’t do it on a cold, snowy Manchester evening in May.

Interestingly, when City attempted to sign Neymar from Santos, the Brazilian asked City chiefs whether Nike could make him special boots in play in the mud in England. It didn’t go down well with the club and they soon pulled out of the deal.

Eight years later, Neymar would have been wishing he had some of those special boots as he went head-to-head with Kyle Walker.

Towards the end of the match, Walker looked to drive down the right flank as he was closed down by Neymar. However, in a split second, the defender cut back, sending Neymar absolutely flying.

But Walker wasn’t done there and as Marco Verratti came lunging in with a tackle, he skipped past him.

Humiliating Neymar and Verratti in the space of a few seconds. Take a bow, Kyle.

After the match, Walker couldn’t hide his delight in reaching the Champions League final, admitting it was a dream come true.

“The Premier League, I can assure you, is 38 tough games, to win that is a real achievement, but this is the icing on the cake," he told the club's official website.

“To get this club finally into the Champions League final, we don’t just owe it to these brilliant fans, but we also owe it to the owners and the gaffer as well.

“A boy from Sheffield, it’s what you dream about. It was what I was dreaming about when we got the victory over there (in the first leg), it’s a dream come true and I’m buzzing.”

City will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the final but, if the back four of Walker, Dias, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko can produce a performance like they did on Tuesday, City will really fancy their chances.

“Obviously against top quality players, we needed to put in a shift," Walker admitted.

“John, Ruben and Oleks, made some important blocks at crucial times and I thought we controlled the game well considering the amount of talent they’ve got up front.

“It’s a team game, we all go and celebrate a goal, we’re high-fiving when we score goals but for us as defenders the main thing is keeping clean sheets.

“This season we’ve done tremendously well in doing that and really sharpened up on our defensive duties but blocking a shot is just like scoring a goal for me.”

