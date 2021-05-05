Romain Grosjean will make a one-off return to Formula 1 next month as he gets behind the wheel of Lewis Hamilton's 2019 Mercedes car around the weekend of the French Grand Prix.

Grosjean pulled off perhaps one of the most miraculous escapes from a crash in the sport's history towards the end of last season as he escaped with just burns from a fireball after his car split into two and burst into flames on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Indeed, it was a moment that simply shocked everyone connected to the sport and to see him survive not just the impact but the immediate inferno that followed was frankly astonishing.

Ever the racer, the Frenchman is now taking part in IndyCar this season over in the US but vowed to run a Formula 1 car for one final time to bow out from the sport properly, rather than what happened in Sakhir being his final moment in F1.

Indeed, it's been confirmed that Mercedes will be the team that grants him his wish around the weekend of his home Grand Prix in France next month at the Paul Ricard circuit, with the former Haas driver to get behind the wheel of Lewis Hamilton's 2019 championship winner.

Grosjean will undertake some demo laps on the actual weekend of the Grand Prix before taking part in a testing day the following Tuesday.

"I am so excited to jump back in an F1 car! It will be a special opportunity for me and to drive a world championship-winning Mercedes will be a unique experience," said Grosjean via Sky Sports.

"I'm very grateful to Mercedes F1 and to Toto for the opportunity. The first I heard about the chance to drive a Mercedes was in my hospital bed in Bahrain when Toto was speaking to the media and made the invitation. Reading that news cheered me up a lot!

"F1 didn't get the chance to race in France during 2020 because of COVID so driving a Mercedes at the French Grand Prix in 2021 and then completing a test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, my home track, will be so special. I can't wait for the day to arrive."

Certainly, it'll be a great moment for Grosjean and for fans of the sport to see him take to a circuit at the wheel of an F1 car again, whilst you have to credit Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team for ensuring it happens.

