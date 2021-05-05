Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss praises women’s team for reaching first Champions League final

Chelsea men’s manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the club’s women’s team for reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

The Blues beat Bayern Munich 4-1 last week to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit and Tuchel says he is rooting for the team to go all the way.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s own semi-final against Real Madrid, the German coach said: “It’s a big achievement. We are very happy because in the end it’s one club and it’s a big thing to be in the final for the first time and hopefully they can finish the job. So big congratulations from us.”

Tuchel is right in emphasising the scale of this accomplishment. Emma Hayes is the first female manager in 12 years to reach this stage of the competition. Having first qualified for Europe in 2015, the team has twice made the semi-final, but it seems this could finally be their year.

The attacking trio of Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder have been in outstanding form. There is just as much quality at the other end of the pitch, though, with Magdalena Eriksson marshalling the defence and Ann-Katrin Berger simply unbeatable at times.

They do, however, face a Barcelona team with an abundance of quality themselves. Caroline Graham Hansen is perhaps the most technically gifted winger in the world and Asisat Oshoala caused Manchester City countless problems when the sides met in the round of 16.

Chelsea women could be joined by their male counterparts as Champions League finalists.The men’s side face Madrid in their semi-final second leg tonight. The score is currently 1-1 on aggregate, but Tuchel’s team do have the advantage of being at home.

The final of the Women’s Champions League is on Sunday 16th May at 8 pm. The game will be available to watch for free on the BT Sport app, website and YouTube channel.

