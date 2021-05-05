Man City vs PSG: Phil Foden is the "nearest thing I've seen to Maradona"

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been compared to Diego Maradona by Briane Deane, after a scintillating display in the Champions League against PSG.

What happened in Man City’s win over PSG?

Phil Foden has been likened to one of footballs' greatest players after the part he played in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against PSG, as the club rewrote the history books and progressed to their first ever Champions League final.

The team who could win the Premier League this weekend sailed to a dominant 4-1 aggregate victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side, after a clinical brace from Riyad Mahrez in the second leg confirmed their place in Istanbul.

Kylian Mbappe was forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury, as Neymar and co failed to produce the goods and send the Parisians to their second successive Champions League final.

City frustrated their opponents who received their second red card of the tie after Angel Di Maria kicked out at Fernandinho.

WHAT A TEAM! This Man City fan on The Football Terrace can't believe what he's seeing from Pep's side...

What has Brian Deane said about Phil Foden?

In a statement that has caused quite a stir on social media, former Premier League forward Brian Deane - famous for scoring the first ever Premier League goal - compared the English international to Diego Maradona.

He tweeted, "Foden is the nearest thing I've seen to Maradona."

The controversial tweet has almost 1500 comments at the time of writing and it's fair to say not everyone agrees with Deane, despite a strong performance from Foden.

What were Phil Foden’s stats vs PSG?

Despite comparisons with Maradona sounding slightly wayward, the 20-year-old put on a mighty display and the statistics suggest he is built for the very biggest of stages.

According to WhoScored, Foden achieved a rating of 8.52 which was only bettered by Riyad Mahrez - whose brace was the difference on the night.

His attacking potency was prominent in his display as he recorded three shots, three completed dribbles, one key pass, and achieved an 89% pass completion rate. The defensive side of his game was also evident as he completed two tackles and one clearance for his side.

The England international produced an assist for City's second of the night and almost wrapped up a stunning display with a goal, but his left footed strike clipped the post.

How many goals has Phil Foden scored this season?

Foden has been around the squad for a few seasons now, and having had moments of brilliance here and there, Guardiola has unleashed him this term.

At just 20-years-old, Foden is arguably one of the best talents in the world in his age group. His form this season has been staggering for his club registering 22 goal contributions in all competitions.

According to WhoScored, he has a rating of 7.12 in the league and has the fourth highest number of assists in a team littered with attacking talent.

His ceiling seems to have no bounds, but whether he can reach the level of Maradona remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News