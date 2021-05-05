Back 4 Blood: Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have been hard at work to bring Back 4 Blood to live and have teased what the finished product may look like.

Not only has the gameplay been teased in their latest presentation to the gaming community, but also a more detailed look at what players can expect from the chaotic and frantic first-person shooter.

For the first time, Turtle Rock will be producing this game for next-generation consoles such as the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, thanks to their use of Unreal Engine 4, which will also provide an enhanced experience for PC gamers with extensive setups.

Turtle Rock have confirmed that the game will be released on 12th October 2021, with players set to be rewarded with a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack if they pre-order the game ahead of its official launch in the autumn.

That being said, one of the elements of the game that fans remember well from the series is the card system that is used to enhance the gameplay experience with each playthrough, ensuring that every session feels unique.

Here is everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s latest trailer:

Gameplay Trailer

As you can see in the trailer below, Turtle Rock provided us with an extensive look at how their card system will work in Back 4 Blood.

The game takes advantage of a modifiable A.I. known as the Game Director, who works behind the scenes keeping track of the health and choices that players make during sessions.

It can change the conditions around you, add in obstacles and unleash Ridden mutations via Corruption Cards. These cards can also be implemented against the Game Director from the use of equipment to reloading weapons.

Here is the latest version of Back 4 Blood’s gameplay trailer:

