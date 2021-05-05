Resident Evil 8: Latest Trailer

Resident Evil 8 is on its way soon and we have provided all the details around the latest trailer.

The upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom, is called Resident Evil Village, and is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7.

The franchise has been so popular ever since the release of the first game in 1996 and it became such a hit that there have also been many movies made around the games.

Many have been patiently waiting for more details around the game before its release and the new trailer gives fans another lovely sneak peak at the upcoming release.

Read More: Resident Evil 8: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Multiplayer, and Everything You Need To Know

When is Resident Evil Village being released?

Players of all consoles do not have to wait too long as the new game will be coming out on Friday May 7th 2021.

Resident Evil: Village Trailer 4

We have already been shown three trailers around the game as they build up fans' excitement over Resident Evil.

The trailer follows the protagonist Ethan Winters and this new video released really gives a good view of what fans can see in their campaign.

Have a look at the trailer down below.

What is good for fans is that the game also has an entirely new multiplayer game called Resident Evil: Reverse, where the Resident Evil community can play as many of their favourite characters from across the years.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News