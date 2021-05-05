Tottenham Hotspur manager rumours, odds, gossip and more

It has been over two weeks since Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho. Since then they have lost a cup final, and been linked with numerous managers who could replace Mourinho, but for the moment, the search goes on. How close are they to getting their next manager? What style will the next manager bring to the north London club? Let us shed some light on the current situation...

What is the latest news in Tottenham's manager search?

It has not been an ideal start to Tottenham's pursuit of Mourinho's successor, with three candidates appearing to now be out of the running.

It was recently confirmed that Julian Nagelsmann had agreed to join Bayern Munich, ending speculation linking him with the Spurs hotseat. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is also believed to not be interested in taking over at Tottenham, whilst Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension at Ajax, suggesting that he does not intend to leave the Dutch giants any time soon.

Tottenham have reportedly not given up hope of getting Rodgers, but they do not seem confident of landing the Northern Irishman, as they are said to be currently considering a number of other options including Rafael Benitez, Ralf Rangnick, Massimiliano Allegri, Scott Parker and Gian Piero Gasperini.

Who is the favourite to become Tottenham's next manager?

The bookmakers do not seem to have given up hope of Spurs getting Rodgers either, as Oddschecker have him as the favourite to take the job. Former Tottenham player Scott Parker is the second favourite, with Daniel Levy rumoured to be a big fan of the Fulham boss.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo makes up the top three, and it was recently claimed that he had been offered to Spurs by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Below is a rundown of the current odds:

Brendan Rodgers - 9/2 Scott Parker - 4/1 Nuno Espirito Santo - 7/1 Ralf Rangnick - 7/1 Graham Potter - 15/2

What tactics will Tottenham's next manager use?

It is understood that Daniel Levy would like the next manager to deploy a specific set of tactics.

He wants Mourinho's replacement to focus on attack-minded football, and be keen for the team to retain possession as much as possible.

What is Tottenham's manager history?

During his 20-year spell as Tottenham's chairman, Levy has not been afraid to change managers on a regular basis.

Their only piece of silverware during this era came in 2008, when Tottenham won the League Cup under Juande Ramos. However, Ramos then started the next campaign poorly, and was sacked in October of that year.

He was replaced by Harry Redknapp, who led the club into the Champions League in 2010, and they would go on to make the quarter-finals of the competition the following year.

The team's most sustained period of success under Levy, though, came when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge. The Argentine led Tottenham to three consecutive top-three finishes between 2015/16 and 2017/18, and then took Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Why was Jose Mourinho sacked?

A string of poor results led to Mourinho's downfall.

Having come in back in November 2019, he guided Tottenham to a top-six finish in his first season, and the side started the 2020/21 campaign well, topping the table back in December.

Things went downhill from there, though. Spurs lost seven of their last 13 league games under Mourinho, and were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.

From there, the writing was on the wall, and he was eventually fired after a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Mourinho will not be out of the dugout for long, though, as he has agreed to become Roma's new manager next season.

News Now - Sport News