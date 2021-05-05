On Tuesday AS Roma confirmed that Jose Mourinho is set to replace Paulo Fonseca as manager of the Serie A giants in the summer.

Mourinho was dismissed from his post at Tottenham Hotspur on 19 April after just 17 months in charge, and it hasn't taken him long to find a new position.

Whether his brand of football will thrive and survive at the Stadio Olimpico remains to be seen, but his stint in north London proved that his philosophy won't stand the test of time in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's influence has dramatically changed the landscape of English football since he took the reins at Manchester City in 2016.

His long-time nemesis Mourinho has fallen into the background while Guardiola has reaffirmed his status as one of the best managers in football history.

Irrespective of their recent form, though, both managers have enjoyed glowing careers at football's apex, and unsurprisingly they have had the pleasure of managing a few of the same players during that time.

With that in mind, and based on a combination of raw footballing ability and career success, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 13 players to have featured for both Mourinho and Guardiola.

We must confess that ranking the players was far from a straightforward task and, such is the first-class quality of almost every individual on the list, it was incredibly difficult to make a final decision.

Take a look at the ranking in descending order below:

13. Nathan Ake

Games under Mourinho - 6

Games Under Guardiola - 11

12. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Games under Mourinho - 46

Games Under Guardiola - 23

11. Claudio Pizarro

Games under Mourinho - 43

Games Under Guardiola - 5

10. Maxwell

Games under Mourinho - 29

Games Under Guardiola - 89

9. Eidur Gudjohnsen

Games under Mourinho - 94

Games Under Guardiola - 34

8. Alexis Sanchez

Games under Mourinho - 30

Games Under Guardiola - 41

7. Pedro

Games under Mourinho - 17

Games Under Guardiola - 167

6. Cesc Fabregas

Games under Mourinho - 69

Games Under Guardiola - 48

5. Samuel Eto'o

Games under Mourinho - 83

Games Under Guardiola - 52

4. Xabi Alonso

Games under Mourinho - 151

Games Under Guardiola - 79

3. Arjen Robben

Games under Mourinho - 106

Games Under Guardiola - 97

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Games under Mourinho - 100

Games Under Guardiola - 46

1. Kevin De Bruyne

Games under Mourinho - 9

Games Under Guardiola - 219

What a collection of supreme talents.

There is just so little to split the vast majority of these players.

Nathan Ake, who has endured an injury-hit maiden season at City, was a fairly obvious choice for the final place and we couldn't look beyond Kevin De Bruyne for top spot, but otherwise it was something of a free-for-all in the middle of the pack.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just got the nod over Arjen Robben by virtue of his longevity, while Xabi Alonso moved above fellow central midfielder and compatriot Cesc Fabregas as the player with the most combined appearances under Pep and Jose.

If you need any further convincing, Alonso also won two Champions League and remains arguably the most complete holding midfielder of his generation.

