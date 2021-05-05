Manchester United fans have expressed their anger with the Glazer family over the last few weeks.

Well, if we're being picky, much of the Old Trafford faithful have been campaigning against the American billionaires for years now, but the volume dial has undoubtedly been cranked up recently.

And emotions spilled over to such an extent last weekend that the Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed with some supporters causing a security breach at the club's stadium.

Glazers under pressure

One couldn't help smelling the fumes of rebellion when images emerged of United fans taking to the very pitch that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were due to play English football's biggest fixture on.

And while Joel Glazer initially responded to the European Super League fiasco, we have seen no such official address of the scenes at Old Trafford over the weekend.

In fact, when Sky News tracked down Avram Glazer in Florida for a comment on the situation, they were met with a wall of silence despite being given the opportunity to issue an apology.

Financial complaints with the Glazers

Roll that all together and it's easy to see why United fans are fuming right now, but make no mistake that their complaints with the Glazers surround issues that have been dragging on for years.

Now, I'll be the first person to admit that I'm by no means a financial expert. I don't doubt for a second that some of you are, but suspect that I'm not alone in feeling a tiny bit ignorant.

As a result, it's sometimes easy to get a little lost in the economic jargon that comes with explanations of why United fans feel so aggrieved with the Glazers' management of the club.

Twitter thread on Glazer finances

However, fear not, because revered Twitter account @SwissRamble has embarked on the latest in their range of fascinating threads surrounding key financial issues in the beautiful game.

And on the back of the Old Trafford protests, they sought to 'look at the finances under the Glazers' to reveal the eye-watering cost the American owners have brought to United since their takeover.

So, what are you waiting for? Be sure to get the down-low on the Glazers' handling of United below:

Staggering cost of the Glazers

Woof. There are some pretty damning statistics in there, but none more so than the staggering £1.1 billion cost of the Glazers as formed by interest, debt repayments and dividends.

Combine that with a woefully poor net spend, surprisingly minuscule funds from transfer sales and stingy spending on infrastructure to see exactly why United fans are pulling their hair out.

And all of that was before the European Super League reared its ugly head, proving to be the straw that broke the camel's back as great swathes of the United support call for the Glazers' exit.

Whether or not the Glazers will sell up remains to be seen, but if not, they'll be one of few people associated with the Red Devils that ploughing on is the right way forward.

