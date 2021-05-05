Georges St-Pierre accidentally punched actor Anthony Mackie in the face during filming for Marvel's 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.'

Former UFC welterweight champion St-Pierre (26-2) is widely considered to be one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. The 39-year-old owns the record for the most takedowns in UFC history with 90.

However, St-Pierre officially announced his retirement in 2019 having beaten Michael Bisping to become the UFC middleweight champion after returning from nearly a four-year layoff. He hasn't fought since November 2017.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, may recognize 'Rush' from his role as 'Batroc the Leaper' in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'

In an interview with USA Today, his co-star Mackie recently revealed that GSP got a little too close for comfort while filming one of their fight scenes.

"We were doing our fight sequence and he actually punched me in the face," Mackie said to USA Today. "And I have to say, I took a full punch from Georges St-Pierre and I did not go down.

"Everybody saw it, they have it on tape. And then I took a full kick to the chest and I went down, but it didn’t knock me out."

St-Pierre struggled to disguise his laughter while discussing the incident with Entertainment Tonight.

"Anthony’s amazing. He’s an amazing actor and he’s someone who’s very charismatic," St-Pierre said to ET. "He makes everyone laugh on the set. One day we spent a lot of hours on the choreography and there’s a scene where I punch and he ducks under, and I wasn’t able to pull the punch on time.

"With his equipment, he has to duck under and my arm touched his head and I kind of clipped him on the elbow," he added. “But he’s one hell of a tough guy, let me tell you that. He stood up right away and I told him 'You’re probably the only human being that I ever hit, that I think I got more hurt than you.'"

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What have you made of St-Pierre's acting skills in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting our writer Tom Ward up on social media!

