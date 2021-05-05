On Tuesday evening, Ederson wowed football fans across the world once again.

Early in the first half of Manchester City's 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian goalkeeper produced a stunning pass to kickstart the move for Riyad Mahrez's opening goal.

It was yet another stroke of genius from a man who who has redefined his playing position over the past few years.

City's dominant display at the Etihad also saw Ederson record his 20th clean sheet in Champions League action.

That figure puts the former Benfica man 21st on the list of shot-stoppers with the most clean sheets in the history of club football's biggest competition.

Thanks to Transfermarkt, we've provided the rest of the top 30 below. Those with the same number of clean sheets have been ranked by the number of Champions League games played.

30. Alisson Becker - 17 clean sheets (37 games played)

29. Hugo Lloris - 18 clean sheets (64 games played)

28. Antonis Nikopolidis - 18 clean sheets (61 games played)

27. Angelo Peruzzi - 18 clean sheets (56 games played)

26. Christian Abbiati - 18 clean sheets (54 games played)

25. Thibaut Courtois - 18 clean sheets (51 games played)

24. Jose Francisco Molina - 18 clean sheets (50 games played)

23. Helton - 19 clean sheets (51 games played)

22. Gregory Coupet - 20 clean sheets (61 games played)

21. Ederson - 20 clean sheets (48 games played)

20. Sebastiano Rossi - 20 clean sheets (35 games played)

19. Jerzy Dudek - 21 clean sheets (47 games played)

18. Julio Cesar - 22 clean sheets (64 games played)

17. Keylor Navas - 22 clean sheets (59 games played)

16. Wojciech Szczesny - 22 clean sheets (57 games played)

15. Jens Lehmann - 23 clean sheets (67 games played)

14. Fabien Barthez - 24 clean sheets (57 games played)

13. Pepe Reina - 25 clean sheets (76 games played)

12. Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 27 clean sheets (65 games played)

11. Santiago Canizares - 28 clean sheets (65 games played)

10. Vitor Baia - 28 clean sheets (64 games played)

9. Jan Oblak - 29 clean sheets (59 games played)

8. Oliver Kahn - 34 clean sheets (103 games played)

7. Dida - 35 clean sheets (72 games played)

6. Victor Valdes - 46 clean sheets (106 games played)

5. Manuel Neuer - 47 clean sheets (119 games played)

4. Petr Cech - 49 clean sheets (111 games played)

3. Edwin van der Sar - 51 clean sheets (98 games played)

2. Gianluigi Buffon - 52 clean sheets (124 games played)

1. Iker Casillas - 59 clean sheets (177 games played)

Casillas sits comfortably top of the pile, although much of the Spaniard's impressive haul of clean sheets is due to the fact that he's played more Champions League games than any other player in history.

The Real Madrid legend's record should remain unbroken for some time yet, although there's a good chance Neuer will surpass his total of 59 before calling time on his playing career.

