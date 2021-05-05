Tottenham transfer rumours: Steve Hitchen recommends £11.2m signing

Tottenham are targeting RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, according to BILD.

What’s the latest news involving Gulacsi?

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur by the German media.

BILD reports that the Hungarian will be available for just €13m(£11.2m) in the coming transfer window when an exit clause becomes active this summer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position at Spurs, the relevant departments are still actively looking for new recruits.

Steve Hitchen has reportedly recommended the goalkeeper as a potential signing.

What is Steve Hitchen's role at Spurs?

Hitchen was formerly the chief scout at the club, however at the beginning of the season in a football management board restructuring, he was promoted to technical performance director.

The role hands him the responsibility over scouting, performance, and recruitment analysis and youth recruitment.

In other words, he has a pretty big say in who Tottenham sign and how they decide whether potential targets would be good acquisitions for the Lilywhites.

How many clean sheets has Gulacsi kept this season?

Gulacsi never made an appearance for Liverpool, but since his move to Germany, his rise has been remarkable.

RB Leipzig sit second in the Bundesliga and his protection between the sticks has been crucial to their success this season.

According to FBREF, the Hungarian has kept 15 clean sheets this season, the most of any goalkeeper in the division, with a save percentage of 68.1% in the league.

Despite Gulacsi's staggering number of clean sheets, Lloris has a higher save percentage in the league with 76.2%.

Will Hugo Lloris leave Tottenham this summer?

That certainly seems like a possibility. For starters, Lloris is now 34 and heading into the final year of is contract. His age makes it difficult to renew his deal and the club may opt for a younger option.

This season the 123-cap Frenchman has struggled to hide his displeasure at times, including branding Tottenham's Europa League exit "a disgrace" in an interview with BT Sport.

It feels like this summer would make sense for both parties to part ways with one another, allowing Tottenham to claim a transfer fee rather than losing Lloris for free in a year's time.

Likewise, it seems unlikely Spurs would consider Gulacsi for any role other than being their No.1.

He's been the first choice at Leipzig since they gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016/17 and at the age of 30, it would be very strange for him to suddenly accept a backup role.

Perhaps Lloris will see out his contract at Spurs, but Gulacsi's arrival would - at the very least - suggest the Tottenham skipper will have to share more of his game-time going forward.

