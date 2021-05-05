Roy Jones Jr says Billy Joe Saunders has a 'good chance' of beating Canelo Alvarez - because of his silky skills inside the ring.

Saunders, 31, is coming into the fight having fought just twice in the last three years, dating back to his knockout over Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Pound-for-pound king Canelo, 30, is considered one of the best boxers in history. The Mexican currently holds the WBA, WBC and The Ring super-middleweight titles.

However, unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has backed BJS to beat Canelo in their highly-anticipated fight for the undisputed world super-middleweight crown this weekend.

And the legendary Jones Jr has backed up those claims as he admitted 'he thinks boxing first'.

"I give Billy Joe a really good chance," Jones Jr said to iFL TV.

"The reason being is because if you think about Canelo Alvarez, the toughest two fights he's had in his career to me were Floyd Mayweather Jr, who's a pure boxer, and a southpaw by the name of Erislandy Lara, who was a boxer.

"So if you think about those two guys, who's Billy Joe closely related to the boxing ring? Those two guys.

"He's a boxer, he's southpaw, and he can punch, but he thinks boxing first, much like Tyson Fury," he added.

"When you got a guy like that, the only problem Billy Joe's gonna [sic] have is, can he last long enough early to get to those late rounds without sustaining any injuries, cuts, headbutts, anything.

"He's been off for about 15 months I think, if not longer, so they're catching him at a bad time for him, but that's usually how they try to do you in situations when you aren't the A-side guy."

He continued: "So they're catching Billy Joe at the worst time they can catch him in, so now Billy Joe has to make some adjustments.

"He has to figure out how to make up for that ring rust before he gets in there, because if he can get into the fight right away, he has a very good chance of winning it.

"If he doesn't get into the fight right away, then he'll get blown away, but he's a very smart guy, he's a boxer, he's a smart boxer. With that being said, he should have a chance in this fight."

