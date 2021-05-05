FIFA 21 TOTW 32: Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) has arrived for week 32 of the current campaign and there have been a number of standout performers in the last seven days.

For some, it could be the end of a long wait for an elusive black card, especially for Chelsea winger Kai Havertz who has a difficult start to life in the capital.

Across London, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang made his return after contracting malaria while in international duty with Gabon, scoring and assisting during Arsenal's 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

This week could have been a huge week with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo both scoring twice last weekend, as well as Neymar who found the net and providing an assist in PSG’s 2-1 win over Lens. But ultimately, all missed out.

Gareth Bale also scored a stunning hat-trick to boost Tottenham’s push for Champions League football next season after their 4-0 win against Sheffield United, which would be his second in-form card of the season, along with this Ones to Watch (OTW) card.

Each team is reset after seven days, with the squad released today, Wednesday 5th May at 6 pm BST.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about TOTW 32…

Squad and Stats

Here is the official announcement and players that feature in TOTW 32:

