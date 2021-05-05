Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls keeping tabs on Premier League prospect

Sheffield Wednesday were handed a boost in their battle to avoid relegation to League One yesterday as Rotherham United were held to a 0-0 draw by Luton Town in the Championship.

Although the Owls are now one point behind the Millers in the second-tier standings, they will achieve survival this weekend if they beat Derby County and Rotherham fail to secure victory in their clash with Cardiff City.

Whilst Wednesday will be focusing on preparing for their showdown with the Rams in the coming days, manager Darren Moore is seemingly already looking at ways to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Yorkshire Live journalist Dom Howson, the Owls have handed a trial to Southampton prospect David Agbontohoma ahead of a potential move this summer.

The defender, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Saints, featured for Wednesday's Under-23 side in their 2-1 victory over Watford on Monday.

Since joining Southampton from Arsenal in 2018, Agbontohoma has been used exclusively by the club at youth level.

During the current campaign, the 19-year-old has played 15 games for the Saints' Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 Division 1 whilst he also lined up for the club in their EFL Trophy clashes with Northampton Town and Milton Keynes Dons.

With Wednesday's youth side set to face Wigan Athletic tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Agbontohoma is given another chance to impress in this particular fixture.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Wednesday have only managed to keep 13 clean-sheets in the Championship this season, Moore will need to address the club's defensive issues this summer regardless of what division his side are in.

However, unless the Owls are willing to commit themselves to a long-term project by drafting in Agbontohoma, they ought to steer clear of securing his services.

Whereas the defender would be a cost-efficient signing due to the fact that his current deal at Southampton is set to expire next month, he may not be ready to feature at this level at this stage of his career.

Therefore, it could be argued that Agbontohoma may find it beneficial to join a lower league side who will be able to give him the opportunity to feature on a regular basis which in turn could aide his development.

Meanwhile, Wednesday ought to consider switching their focus to signing individuals who have a proven-track record of producing impressive displays at this level as doing so may allow them to transform their fortunes next season.

News Now - Sport News