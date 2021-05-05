Nottingham Forest news: Nathan Tyson makes admission about Chris Hughton's Reds future

After narrowly missing out on a play-off place last year, Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to push on in the Championship during the current campaign.

However, a woeful start to the year resulted in the Reds deciding to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi as Chris Hughton was appointed as his successor on a two-year deal.

Whilst a lack of consistency in recent months has stifled Forest's progress in the second-tier, they could potentially emerge as contenders for promotion next season if they get their recruitment spot-on during the summer transfer window.

A lack of patience shown by owner Evangelos Marinakis has resulted in the Reds hiring and firing a host of managers in recent years in their quest to secure Premier League football.

Considering that they now have someone at the helm who has led two sides to the top-flight during his managerial career, it will be intriguing to see whether Hughton is given time to transform Forest's fortunes in the coming years.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Garibaldi Red podcast about the Reds boss, Nathan Tyson has admitted that Hughton could be the man to take the club forward and shouldn't be judged until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Forest striker said: "Chris needs time - time to build that team and then judge him by the end of next season.

"Could you say that they've had a good season this year?

"There's not really been anything about it and they're not really going anywhere.

"You don't want to get stuck in that rut where you're just constantly wasting money on new managers, new players.

"The turnover, it's diabolical at times and it's frustrating as a former player who admires the football club.

"It's just, it's hard work to watch sometimes.

"They've got the manager now in my eyes, that can really push the club forward to where it needs to be."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

It is hard to argue with Tyson's comments as Forest's lack of stability in recent years has hindered their chances of pushing on in the second-tier.

After guiding the club to safety last month, Hughton's focus will now turn to the transfer window as he looks to assemble a squad which will be capable of achieving a top-six finish next season.

Whilst the Reds currently boast the fifth-best defensive record in the second-tier, they will need to address their attacking woes this summer as they have only managed to score 36 goals in 45 league games.

By using his considerable amount of experience to his advantage in the coming months, Hughton may be able to recruit a number of quality players who are capable of thriving at this level.

