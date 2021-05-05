British boxing's biggest prospect Joshua Buatsi will return to the ring on May 15 to face Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, live on Sky Sports.

Buatsi (13-0, 11 KO's) defends his WBA International title belt against fellow unbeaten contender Dos Santos on the undercard of Terri Harper's super-featherweight unification title fight with Hyun Mi Choi.

The fight will take place at at the AO Arena in Manchester, per Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old Buatsi, a Croydon native, is 13-0 as a professional with 11 wins coming by of knockout. His only two wins that went the distance were against Bartlomiej Grafka and Saidou Sall at the start of his career.

He won the vacant British light-heavyweight title by knocking out Liam Conroy in the third round at the Copper Box Arena in London in March 2019. His last victory was a seventh-round knockout against Marko Calic in October.

Buatsi has since relocated to America to work with his new trainer Virgil Hunter, who has previously trained the likes of Amir Khan and Andre Ward. The undefeated Frenchman will be Buatsi's first opponent under the new regime.

Dos Santos is 15-0 overall with eight knockouts. Very little is known about "Panthere" apart from his unbeaten record. Buatsi should be up for the challenge, however, as he is ranked as BoxRec's No. 14 light-heavyweight in the world and seventh among European fighters.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

"I've got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious," Buatsi said to Sky Sports.

"Obviously the first fight under Virgil, so it's should be interesting. I'm looking forward to showing what I've been working on with Virgil.

"He's going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that's at stake you really dig deep.

"It's mainly [Hunter's] style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven't seen how good I can be, or I will be.

"I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me."

Read more: Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders: The night 'BJS' delivered a masterclass against David Lemieux

News Now - Sport News