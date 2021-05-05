Subnautica: Below Zero: Full Release Date, Trailer, Map, Multiplayer, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Subnautica: Below Zero is on its way soon, and there is plenty to be excited about ahead of its release.

The open-world survival game developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment is a sequel to the 2018 game Subnautica.

Below Zero has currently been out on early access for PC users, however the game will soon be coming to consoles.

Subnautica: Below Zero Full Release Date

The State of Play Event announced that gamers are not far away from getting their hands on the full game soon.

It was revealed that the game would be coming out on May 14th 2021.What is also great to hear is that the game will feature 4k graphics and 60 fps while in performance mode and it will also be available for free if you own the original Subnautica on PS4.

The latest Subnautica trailer

There hasn’t been a new trailer for the game since mid April, but if you would like to see it, have a look down below.

Is the game available on PS4?

The game is available on most consoles, this includes the Playstation 4 and 5, the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X and what is great to hear for fans of the handheld console is that it is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

Is Subnautica multiplayer?

Sadly for fans of the game, Subnautica will not be available on multiplayer, however the open world game offers a lot for players even though it is single player and they will definitely find hours and days of entertainment when Below Zero gets released.

Subnautica: Below Zero Map

There are no actual maps that the player can easily access in the game. However you can see a 3D map inside the scanner room. To know your way round and what direction you head in, you have a chip implant.



