Later this month, Pep Guardiola will be managing in a Champions League final for the first time in 10 years.

The Spaniard's Manchester City side secured their spot in club football's biggest fixture on Tuesday evening, beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Etihad (4-1 on aggregate).

Guardiola no doubt breathed a huge sigh of relief when Riyad Mahrez fired in his second goal of the game, as the Champions League hasn't been the happiest of hunting grounds for the City boss in recent years.

At Bayern Munich, the 50-year-old was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the competition twice, while this season was the first time he's progressed further than the quarter-finals with City.

But despite his failure to win Europe's biggest prize since 2011 when he was at Barcelona, Guardiola's Champions League record is still mighty impressive.

At the time of writing, the trailblazing manager has amassed the fourth-most points in the competition since it was rebranded in 1992/93.

Thanks to Transfermarkt, you can check out the 10 most successful managers in Champions League history in full below.

10. Diego Simeone | 144 points

Games played: 79

9. Fabio Capello | 159 points

Games played: 86

8. Ottmar Hitzfeld | 171 points

Games played: 95

7. Rafa Benitez | 182 points

Games played: 95

6. Louis van Gaal | 187 points

Games played: 95

5. Jose Mourinho | 276 points

Games played: 151

4. Pep Guardiola | 285 points

Games played: 135

3. Arsene Wenger | 308 points

Games played: 188

2. Carlo Ancelotti | 312 points

Games played | 166

1. Sir Alex Ferguson | 365 points

Games played: 194

Ferguson's consistency in the Champions League was quite remarkable, with the Scotsman lifting the trophy on two occasions during his time in charge of Manchester United.

But Guardiola will certainly have his points total in sight, especially given that the Spaniard is currently averaging 2.11 points-per-game in Europe's top-tier competition.

That average is obscene, with Ferguson only managing 1.88 points-per-game throughout his career - which is still mighty impressive, we know.

The numbers above certainly prompt the question; will Guardiola eventually go down as the greatest manager in Champions League history?

If he wins the competition this year and maintains something close to his current points-per-game ratio, he may well do.

