Watford transfer news: Will Hughes delivers clear update on his future ahead of summer window

Watford will be looking to end their brief stint in the Championship on a positive note this weekend when they host Swansea City at Vicarage Road.

A fantastic run of the form since the turn of the year under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz culminated in the club achieving promotion to the Premier League last month.

Whilst winger Ismaila Sarr has grabbed the headlines this season by reaching double figures in terms of goals and assists in the second-tier, his team-mate Will Hughes has also been extremely impressive.

As well as averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the Championship, the former Derby County man ranks in the top-five at Watford when it comes to pass success rate (83.8%), tackles made per game (1.9) and blocks (0.5 per match).

Set to make a return to the top-flight with the Hornets next season, it will be intriguing to see whether Hughes is able to play a key role in helping the club establish themselves as a mainstay in this division.

Making reference to his future, the midfielder has revealed that he wants to stay at Watford this summer despite the fact that he is reportedly being monitored by Premier League sides.

Speaking to The Athletic about his current situation, Hughes said: "I'm really happy here and settled, [we're] back in the Premier League so there's nothing better (and) that's how I want it to remain.

"It's as simple as that.

"There are no thoughts in my head about me moving elsewhere."

Asked whether he would considering extending his current deal which is set to run until 2022, Hughes added: "I'd like to, but that's in my agent's and the club's hands.

"That's not something I'm really concerned about and it's not something that I've really thought about.

"I'll give my all for Watford until my contract is up."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Watford as Hughes clearly has the ability to play at the highest level and thus losing him in the upcoming transfer window would've been a blow.

Dedicated to giving his all at Vicarage Road, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the midfielder continues to thrive under the guidance of Munoz who has transformed the Hornets' fortunes by deploying a 4-3-3 formation in recent months.

Considering that Hughes is set to enter the final year of his contract, it would be somewhat of a shock if Watford do not decide to offer him fresh terms in the not too distant future.

Having already played 77 Premier League games during his career, the 26-year-old could use his experience to his advantage next season by helping Watford achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

