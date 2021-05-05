Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton delivers bullish Lyndon Dykes verdict

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end the 2020/21 campaign on a positive note this weekend when they Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Having picked up an impressive victory on their travels in their clash with Stoke City earlier this month, the Hoops ought to brimming with confidence heading into Saturday's showdown.

By bettering Cardiff City's result, QPR will clinch an eighth-place finish in the Championship which would highlight the considerable amount of progress that they have made under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton this season.

The Hoops' upturn in form in recent months has coincided with Lyndon Dykes' spectacular displays as he has set the second-tier alight with his goal-scoring escapades.

As well as netting 12 goals in 41 league appearances for QPR, the forward has also provided his team-mates with four assists.

Considering just how impressive he has been during his debut season in English football, it is hardly a surprise that he is seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report by TEAMtalk last month revealed that Fulham, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion are all currently monitoring his situation at QPR.

Making reference to Dykes, Warburton has insisted that he believes that the Scotland international has all the ingredients needed to play in the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Speaking to the Daily Mail (as cited by Not The Old Firm) about the forward, the QPR boss said: "For me, there is no doubt about what Lyndon can achieve.

"He can go and play at a much higher level - at the highest level.

"He is still a young guy catching up with the academy education he never had.

"But he has shown the outstanding work ethic that will get him there and what a summer he has in front of him with Scotland.

"He has had a lot to deal with in terms of development, barren patches and criticism."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After struggling with his consistency during the opening months of the season, Dykes has now fully adapted to life in the Championship and is a mainstay in Warburton's starting eleven.

As well as being directly involved in 16 league goals this season, the forward is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.80 which is the joint-fifth highest total recorded by a Hoops player in the second-tier

If QPR are able to fend off any potential interest for Dykes during the upcoming transfer window, there is no reason why the forward cannot play a pivotal role in helping the club push on for promotion before going on to prove himself at Premier League level in the not too distant future.

By drafting in players this summer who can compliment Dykes' style of play, Warburton will have a fantastic chance of achieving a great deal of success in the second-tier with the Hoops next season.

