Glazers Out: Manchester United fans take next step in forcing ownership change

Manchester United supporters have taken protests to another level and are targeting club sponsors - an attempt which could make all the difference, according to financial expert Kieran Maguire.

What’s the latest news involving the Glazers?

Last weekend, English football's most historic rivalry was set to take to the pitch once again, however on-field protests and players and staff trapped in their hotels meant that the Premier League were forced to postpone the match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

To follow up the initial protests against the ownership of the club, fans have started to boycott sponsors in an effort to apply more pressure on the Glazer family, according to Sky Sports.

United supporters have taken to Twitter and the hashtag 'NotAPennyMore' trended on the platform, as fans came together to pledge a boycott to sponsors associated with the Manchester club.

How much of a difference will boycotting sponsors make?

Finance expert Kieran Maguire recently told The Football Terrace that attacking sponsors will make the Glazers sit up and listen rather than cancelling season tickets.

He suggested that if these global companies realise that they are linked with a toxic brand then the United ownership will have no choice but to acknowledge the situation.

Who are Man United’s biggest sponsors?

According to ESPN, Manchester United have 23 global sponsors including Adidas, DHL, Marriott Hotels and Chevrolet who will be replaced as the club's shirt sponsor by TeamViewer in a five-year deal worth around £235m.

Based on reports from the Daily Mail, some brands are already feeling the effects of the boycott with supporters leaving negative reviews. TeamViewer have seen their Trustpilot score plummet from 4.5 stars to just 1.1, with 93% of their reviews listed as 'bad'.

In 2014, Adidas signed a 10-year deal with the club worth £750m, working out at £75m per season, to provide training and playing kits to all the club's teams and having exclusive rights to distribute dual-branded merchandising products.

How have the Glazers reacted to United fans’ protests?

Despite the protests within the walls of Old Trafford, Avram Glazer has refused to apologise for their participation in the ESL according to Sky News.

After being asked if he has anything to say to supporters, he rejected the opportunity to engage with the reporter and drove away.

The lack of any public statement from Avram Glazer will come as a concern to the club's supporters who have made clear their desperation for a change in ownership.

