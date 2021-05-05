Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles eye Bundesliga forward

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by The Telegraph.

What's the latest news on Hwang Hee-chan?

The 25-year-old has caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs, with West Ham also tracking his progress in Germany.

Palace are monitoring the attacker, and could make a move for him when the transfer window opens.

What are Hwang's stats this season?

The 2020/21 season has not gone according to plan for Hwang.

Having joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzurg last summer, he has been restricted to just 15 league appearances, and is yet to score in the Bundesliga. Indeed, his total playing time in the top-flight only adds up to 283 minutes.

However, he has shown glimpses of his potential in the German Cup, netting three goals in four matches. He played a vital role in the side's semi-final victory over Werder Bremen recently, scoring the opening goal and then assisting the winner as Leipzig booked their place in the final.

How much would Hwang cost Palace?

It is understood that Leipzig would be willing to let Hwang leave if they receive an offer in the region of £10m. This aligns with Transfermarkt's valuation of the player - they feel he is worth £9.9m.

Hwang does still have four years remaining on his contract, though, suggesting that Leipzig do not need to sell him urgently.

Are Parish and Freedman set to make a transfer blunder?

Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman need to spend wisely this summer as they look to piece together a potentially new-look squad for next season, with 11 players out of contract next month. While Hwang won't cost much at a modest £10m, bringing in him would mark a pretty poor start to the rebuilding process.

Hwang shone at Salzburg in 2019/20, recording 23 goal involvements in 27 league games, and backing this up in the Champions League by scoring three times and providing five assists in six matches.

It appeared that he could be ready to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland, who have previously flourished for the Austrian side and then gone on to make their mark at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Things have not worked out like that at all, though. Hwang has made very little impact at Leipzig this year, and there must currently be doubts about whether he is capable of succeeding in a major European league.

Furthermore, Palace already have Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze who operate in similar areas of the pitch to Hwang. They have been directly involved in 19 goals between them in the Premier League this year, indicating that Hwang's services are not needed and any investment would therefore be money wasted.

Every penny will count at Selhurst Park this summer - Parish and Freedman are better off spending Palace's elsewhere.

