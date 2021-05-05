West Ham transfer news: Hammers target potential Tammy Abraham alternative

West Ham have registered an interest in signing Portimonense forward Beto, according to Portuguese newspaper Record via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Beto?

The 23-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe, with Benfica, Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow all chasing his signature.

It is understood that Benfica are currently the favourites to land Beto, but they face stiff competition, and West Ham have now reportedly entered the race to sign the in-demand striker.

What are Beto's stats this season?

Beto has made 26 league appearances this term, and has 11 goals to his name, via WhoScored. No West Ham player has scored more than nine goals for David Moyes' side in the Premier League.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Beto is a threat in the air, and has won 2.6 aerial duels per game in 2020/21. This would put him in the top three for the Irons behind Antonio (2.9) and Craig Dawson (2.8).

How much would Beto cost West Ham?

Portimonense are believed to have set their asking price at €20m (£17.3m), which is half of his €40m release clause.

They are also willing to negotiate the percentage of the fee that they will receive when Beto is sold in the future. This indicates that they are ready to listen to offers for the attacker, despite Beto still having two years remaining on his contract.

Is Beto the perfect alternative to Tammy Abraham?

The Hammers have been linked with Tammy Abraham lately, but Chelsea reportedly want £40m in order to part ways with the England international. Moyes revealed after his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday that the club cannot afford to pay such a substantial transfer fee.

With this in mind, the Irons may have to start looking elsewhere, and they appear to have already struck lucky with Beto.

Beto has some similarities to Abraham in that the pair are the same age and both stand well over 6 feet tall. There is one area where there is a sizeable difference between the duo, though - their price-tags.

If West Ham can indeed get Beto for £17.3m, they would be saving themselves £22.7m compared to going after Abraham.

Considering Beto has scored five more league goals than Abraham this year as well, it seems a no-brainer that the east London club should line him up as an alternative to Abraham.

Moyes has used the transfer market well since returning to the club just under 18 months ago. If he can get a deal across the line for Beto, he may have just unearthed another gem at a bargain price.

