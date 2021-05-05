Everton transfers: Toffees could move for former Premier League ace

Everton could make a move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the upcoming transfer window, according to TuttoJuve.

What's the latest news on Wojciech Szczesny?

With Juventus linked with making a move for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, Szczesny's future looks uncertain.

Everton could try to take advantage of the situation by trying to bring Szczesny back to the Premier League, although they will reportedly not offer more than €10m (£8.6m) for the Polish international.

What are Szczesny's stats this season?

Juventus have failed to win Serie A for the first time in a decade, but Szczesny has still had a relatively strong campaign.

He has featured in 27 matches and conceded just 27 goals, keeping five clean sheets along the way. Newly-crowned champions Inter Milan are the only team to have shipped fewer goals than Juventus this term.

Szczesny has made a total of 61 saves in Italy's top division, recording a save percentage of 72.1%.

What other big-name players have Everton been linked with?

The Toffees appear to want to make some statement signings this summer, as they have also been heavily linked with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

This is not the first time that Everton have worked with the Catalan giants - they signed Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina from them in 2018.

They also managed to tempt James Rodriguez away from Real Madrid last year, showing that they have a track record of negotiating with some of the biggest clubs on the planet, and it seems that they intend to continue with this policy moving forwards.

Would Szczesny be an upgrade on Jordan Pickford?

It appears that he would be.

Pickford has been a loyal servant for Everton over the last four years, and has racked up 157 appearances for the club. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear in the past that he expects more from the England man.

As quoted by The Guardian last year, Ancelotti said of Pickford: "For the quality that he has, and he agreed, he has to be better. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance, day by day to be better. I’m not so worried because he has quality, he has character, but I have to say to him, and I did say to him, that he has to improve."

Meanwhile, over in Italy, Szczesny has been playing at a consistently high level for a number of years. He has won three Serie A titles with Juventus, and last season he was named Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 31-year-old has proven himself in a major league playing for a championship-winning team, and if he replaces Pickford next season he could make the difference and help the side secure a European finish.

