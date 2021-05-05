Tottenham manager news: Approach made for attacking-style Mourinho replacement

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is keen to talk to Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini about a move to the club, according to Ian McGarry.

What is the latest news involving Tottenham's next manager?

The Guardian claimed Levy was keen on bringing in an attack-minded manager and the Italian would certainly fit that mould.

The Football Terrace: Mauricio Pochettino is NOT an elite manager - do you agree?

Indeed, his Atalanta side outscored the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan last season and are on course to do so again this time around and their attacking style of play has been praised by the likes of Pep Guardiola, who described playing them as like 'going to the dentist'.

Only Napoli average more shots per game than his team (16.6 via WhoScored) and three of his players - including Robin Gosens at wing-back - have scored more than ten goals in the league this season.

Out of contract in the summer of 2022, perhaps he'd be able to bring the most out of Spurs' large selection of attackers, such as Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

What did McGarry say about Tottenham's interest in Gasperini?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry suggested Levy was eager to speak to the 63-year-old about a move to the English capital.

"We also understand here at The Transfer Window Podcast that one coach who is of great interest to Tottenham, and indeed who they have enquired about, ironically is also in Serie A," he said from the 33:07 mark onwards.

"It is Gian Piero Gasperini, who has been in charge of Atalanta."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

What type of coach is Gasperini?

Writing in The Athletic, tactics expert Michael Cox wrote extensively about the Italian's brand of football.

"On paper, Gasperini uses a 3-4-1-2, although, in reality, that notation doesn’t really explain the intricacies of Atalanta’s approach," he wrote.

"Their players essentially operate as two diamonds, each comprised of a wide centre-back, a central midfielder, a wing-back and an attacker."

"The key feature of Atalanta’s play is that almost every player finds himself popping up in the opposition box at some stage, regardless of whether they start as forwards, midfielders, wing-backs or defenders.

Having rebuilt his reputation at Palermo, Genoa and now in Bergamo following his sacking from Inter Milan, he also had a strong playing career in Italy, featuring for a number of sides between the late 1970s and the early 1990s.

In fact, while a Pescara player in 1989, Gasperini cut Diego Maradona's lip during a challenge on the then-Napoli star.

News Now - Sport News