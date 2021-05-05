Celtic manager rumours: Paulo Fonseca offered as Neil Lennon replacement

Celtic have been offered the services of recently-sacked Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, according to journalist Ian McGarry.

What are the latest Celtic manager rumours?

GIVEMESPORT have previously brought you the news that top target Eddie Howe had convinced the club's board of his ambition to make a long-term success of the project ahead of him were he to take over.

However, we understand that Howe became less committal to the project once he was convinced by his agents that an opening at Crystal Palace this summer, with the 43-year-old open to the idea of a Premier League job.

That does not mean the Howe deal is dead in the water but, as GMS understand, it is seen as unlikely at this stage.

What is the latest on Fonseca?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry revealed the Portuguese had been offered to the Scottish giants.

"He has been offered to both Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur as replacements for Neil Lennon and Jose Mourinho," he said from the 31:01 mark onwards.

"[He is] Possibly more likely at Celtic than he is at Tottenham," he added from 33:02.

What type of manager is Paulo Fonseca?

When talking to The Athletic in December 2020, the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager described himself as a manager able to adapt, though someone who places a heavy reliance on winning the ball back quickly and attacking from there.

"In the past I was obsessive about possession," he said.

“I’ve changed now. Keeping the ball as I love to do is not possible in Italy.

“I’ve come to understand the importance of transitions. I realise how important it is to win the ball and attack fast because all the teams here are defensively well prepared. Finding space is difficult here. If you don’t attack fast they organise very quickly and you don’t have a transition.”

1 of 15 What year did Larsson join Celtic? 1995 1997 1998 1999

Could Celtic realistically afford him?

Back in March, we revealed that West Ham United manager David Moyes had been sounded out by Celtic as they attempted to draw a plan together in order to overthrow a resurgent Rangers side. At the time, we reported that Moyes would be at the top of the Hoops' budget, so it'd be interesting to see if a manager as high profile as Fonseca could be tempted by the money on offer.

In October 2020, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claimed he was being paid €2.5m (roughly £2.15m) a year in the Italian capital.

Certainly a big price to pay, it does seem unlikely Celtic would be able to match that in a post-pandemic world. Still, if those behind the scenes are ambitious and want to make a statement, they may just have to do so.

News Now - Sport News